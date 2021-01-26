Myrtle Beach Marathon postponed to May, according to city officials

MYRTLE BEACH — The 24th annual Myrtle Beach Marathon is postponed from March to May due to COVID-19 concerns, city officials announced Tuesday morning.
The marathon is now planned for May 1 because the city was unable to secure adequate medical personnel from Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for the event, city manager Fox Simons said during a city council workshop Tuesday morning. The marathon was originally planned for March 6.
The annual event brings in thousands of people to the Myrtle Beach area.
The 2020 marathon took place in March days before the first cases of the virus were confirmed in Horry County. Most recently, the Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon was held in October at The Market Common.