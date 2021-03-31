Myrtle Beach man accused of murdering wife after getting out of jail days prior

MYRTLE BEACH — A Myrtle Beach man arrested last week for the murder of his wife, was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just a few days prior on an indecent exposure charge, according to booking records.

Donald Charles Gibel, 43, is now back in the Conway jail and faces charges of murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature after police say that he killed Tiffany A. Guinn, 49, of Myrtle Beach on March 17.

On March 18, officers responded to a home on Longhorn Drive after reports of a death, according to an incident report.

Officers found Guinn deceased in a bedroom when they arrived and Gibel was in the back of an ambulance, the report said.

Gibel “was requesting to go to the hospital” and “did not want to speak” with the police.

A redacted warrant said that Gibel “did act with malice aforethought causing physical harm to the victim (redacted) which resulted in her death.”

“(Redacted) as the result of blunt force trauma causing her death.”

The warrant said that Gibel “has recently expressed threats to harm and/or kill the victim.”

The prior indecent exposure charge stems after a neighbor reported that they saw Gibel standing “in his driveway with no clothes on,” according to a police report.

According to the report, the neighbor said that Gibel “was banging on his car window, yelling, and cussing trying to get his wife to come in the house.”

The report said that there was a history of “disturbances at the suspect’s residence involving the female being asleep in the vehicle.”

A SLED background check on Gibel shows multiple prior domestic violence-related arrests.

Gibel currently remains at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.