Myrtle Beach High School student dies, autopsy to be completed, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH — A 17-year-old Myrtle Beach High School student died Tuesday night.
David Grant died and an autopsy is expected to be completed, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said. The cause of death has not yet been determined.
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a 12-grade student at Myrtle Beach High School," the district said in a statement to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach. "Counseling professionals are in place and available to support our students and faculty in processing this tragedy and dealing with this loss. HCS will continue to make every effort possible to support our school communities, and we send our heartfelt condolences to the student’s family and our Seahawk family."
The coroner’s office responded to the call in the Socastee area Tuesday night.
Horry County Schools confirmed Grant was a senior at Myrtle Beach High School.
Myrtle Beach High posted to Facebook and Twitter on Wednesday morning, reminding parents and students about the school’s counseling Google classroom.