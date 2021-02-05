Myrtle Beach council approves hospitality fee settlement; awaits county vote

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach City Council voted to approve a settlement agreement with Horry County, marking a significant move forward in a years-long battle over an area hospitality fee.

The vote was unanimous during Friday's special meeting and details of the settlement cannot be released until Horry County Council votes to approve the agreement.

"I wholeheartedly agree this is a good settlement for everyone," said Brenda Bethune, mayor of Myrtle Beach.

Since the mid-1990s, Horry County has collected the hospitality fee within municipal borders and used it as a road-building fund.

In 2018, Horry County Council decided to repurpose the revenue to pay for the local construction of Interstate 73 and to increase public safety spending in touristy areas.

The following year, the city of Myrtle Beach, on behalf of a “class of similarly situated plaintiffs,” sued the county, claiming that the fee was illegally collected within its borders and resulting in a months-long legal debate, hours of mediation, dozens of court filings and an appearance in front of the South Carolina Supreme Court in attempt to litigate the matter.

In the summer of 2020, the two governments reached a settlement agreement “in-principle” that allowed Horry County to continue collecting the fee, but all municipalities would be given the revenue generated within their borders.

Ahead of the vote, council member Mike Chestnut thanked all parties involved in the case.

"It’s been a long time coming," he said.

Council member Gregg Smith said the settlement is a compromise.

"This is clearly not what either side aimed for at the beginning," he said. "It’s a compromise that will hopefully benefit all parties involved and hopefully all parties will agree to."

As a part of the agreement, Myrtle Beach stood to gain millions in fee revenue. While all municipalities benefit, Myrtle Beach got the most money out of the agreement. Horry County can continue collecting the fee in unincorporated areas outside municipal borders.

The agreement left the matter of if $9 million from the fee could be paid to the bar association as a result of the lawsuit. Myrtle Beach claimed paying the association was essentially required given the type of lawsuit, but Horry County vehemently disagreed.

In a December ruling, a settlement agreement — like the one the two governments approved “in-principle” earlier this year — requires consent from both parties on all terms of that agreement. While Myrtle Beach and Horry County came close to agreeing on a settlement deal, they couldn’t agree on how to use the residual funds from the fee.

“Settlement is a voluntary matter between the parties and can reach far beyond the powers of the courts,” according to the court ruling. “Because a settlement agreement creates an enforceable contract, the parties must agree on all of the material terms.”

Horry County would not comment on the city's vote Friday morning.