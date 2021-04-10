You are the owner of this article.
Myrtle Beach bar's staff tried to clean up crime scene after shooting, police say

  • Updated

MYRTLE BEACH — A recent shooting at a Myrtle Beach bar has resulted in a death, and four have been charged with hindering the investigation, according to authorities.

On March 25, after a shooting at Donny’s Saloon, one person was injured and taken to a local hospital by a friend for treatment — police said.

The victim, 26-year-old Jas'sier Wilson of Surfside Beach, later died on April 2 as a result of his injuries, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Myrtle Beach police said after an investigation, officers discovered that the bar’s staff did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim. They are accused of mopping up the floor and removing shell casings “to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation.”

Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are each charged with obstruction of justice.

Additional persons will face charges in connection with the murder and for obstructing the officer’s investigation, police said.

