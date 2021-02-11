Myrtle Beach auditor's office temporarily closes due to COVID-19

MYRTLE BEACH — The Horry County auditor’s office on 21st Avenue in Myrtle Beach will temporarily close due to the spread of COVID-19.

Due to the amount of confirmed and potential cases, the office can no longer safely stay open at Myrtle Beach’s location, Horry County Government said in a Thursday press release.

The office will possibly reopen by Friday, Feb. 19 at the earliest. This closure does not impact the Horry County treasurer's office.

As of Feb. 5, Horry County had 8 employees out of work after testing positive for the virus, according to information provided by the county.

The auditor’s office provides a variety of services notably determining the tax level for properties, vehicles and other personal items. The personal property return form and application for a homestead exemption can be completed on the auditor’s website.

Those needing the auditor’s in-person services will need to visit the other locations in Conway at the Government and Justice Center, Little River on Highway 57 or the South Strand on Scipio Lane.