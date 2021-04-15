Myrtle Beach-area man arrested by FBI for alleged actions during US Capitol riots

LITTLE RIVER — A Little River man was arrested and charged by the FBI on April 15, with the 26-year-old facing multiple charges in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.
Nicholas Languerand is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
According to a federal criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip on Feb. 25 that Languerand “posted a picture on Instagram of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the riots.”
In response to a user on Reddit, the accused man later posted, ““My name is Nicholas Languerand and I am a proud Patriot. Where We Go One, We Go All. Only true fascists censor and slander the opposition. You are doing precisely what SS soldiers and sympathizers would’ve done to Jews in 1940s Germany. God is watching.”
The complaint said that pictures and videos taken from the Capital building that day show Languerand throwing objects at law enforcement including a “large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray and a stick-like object.” He is also accused of “holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.”
Languerand is currently at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.