Myrtle Beach-area man accused in US Capitol riot had AR-15 at home, to remain in custody

LITTLE RIVER — A Little River man who is facing multiple charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots will remain in custody, according to a judge’s order.

FBI agents searching Nicholas Languerand’s Little River home found tactical gear, drugs and weapons — including an AR-15 assault weapon with a 60-round capacity.

Languerand appeared virtually before Federal Magistrate Judge Thomas E. Rogers III on April 20 for his preliminary and detention hearing, but no decision was made at that time.

In his April 21 order, Judge Rogers wrote that Languerand “has a history of committing assault, battery and threats of violence.”

“An order of protection was entered against him in Vermont and January 2020 which included a finding of threat of future abuse,” the order said.

According to the order, Languerand has made previous comments directed at law enforcement that showed “disrespect” and a “willingness to be confrontational and threatening.”

Judge Rogers said the reason for the defendant’s continued detention was the weight of evidence against him, history of violence and his use of alcohol or substance abuse.

Languerand is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the FBI received a tip on Feb. 25 that Languerand “posted a picture on Instagram of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the riots.”

In response to a user on Reddit, the accused man later posted, ““My name is Nicholas Languerand and I am a proud Patriot. Where We Go One, We Go All. Only true fascists censor and slander the opposition. You are doing precisely what SS soldiers and sympathizers would’ve done to Jews in 1940s Germany. God is watching.”

The complaint said that pictures and videos taken from the Capitol building that day show Languerand throwing objects at law enforcement including a “large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray and a stick-like object.” He is also accused of “holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.”

In his order, Judge Rodgers ordered U.S. Marshals to transfer Languerand to Washington, D.C. so future proceedings can be scheduled.

Languerand has requested court-appointed legal counsel, the order said.