Myrtle Beach area could see hundreds of new townhomes, more single-family homes

CONWAY — Multiple rezoning requests are expected to go before the Horry County Planning Commission and, if approved, the requests could bring hundreds of townhomes, more than 30 single-family homes and an expanded mobile home community.

The rezoning requests were discussed during a March 25 planning commission workshop. Unless the items are deferred, the planning commission is set to vote on the requests April 1.

Here is a breakdown of the rezoning requests:

A request to rezone about 22.4 acres in the Red Bluff community has already raised concerns among flood mitigation advocates as the parcel of land is located in a floodplain and flooded about 21 feet following Hurricane Florence in 2018. The property, located at Highway 31 near Highway 905 in the Conway area, is currently zoned as "limited forest agriculture" and the applicant Venture Engineering is requesting to rezone to residential, with no mobile homes allowed, and lot sizes a minimum of 14,500 square feet, or about .33 of an acre. If approved, the rezoning could bring a 36-lot, single-family subdivision.

This parcel borders the Waccamaw River at Red Bluff boat landing, the rezoning application states, and is partially within the AE flood zone, meaning it is in a Special Flood Hazard Area, according to FEMA. Ten of the 36 lots are within the floodplain and within jurisdictional wetlands, the application states. About 19 lots are within the flood zone and the existing grade is above the flood zone.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

More than 300 townhomes are proposed just outside of Myrtle Beach in the Carolina Forest area off Postal Way near Glenbriar Drive. After being previously deferred, the applicant DDC Engineers, is requesting about 35 acres to be rezoned from "highway commercial" to "multi-residential 3," which would allow for mixed-residential development in urban areas of the county.

According to the application, the plans propose three "sustainable criteria," including community gardens, a 100 percent increase in open space and all units will border active or passive open space.

Venture Engineering is also requesting a rezoning for about 118 manufactured homes and 65 single-family lots on Bear Lane off Mill Pond Road in the Socastee area. The nearly 43-acre parcel is currently zoned as "residential" and the applicant is requesting a rezone to "mobile home park" and residential, with no mobile homes allowed and lots with a minimum of 6,000 square feet. The plans proposed about 1.5 acres of wetlands be filled. The area currently has about 40 mobile homes.