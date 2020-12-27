My 2020: A year of educational unknowns

I can just imagine in the year 2040, those too young to remember the COVID-19 pandemic, or those who weren’t yet born, will likely look at photos from 2020 and ask, “Why are those people awkwardly standing so far apart? Why are they wearing masks?”

The term “socially distanced” may not be in their vocabulary. And they may not know what it’s like to see a shortage of cleaning products and hand sanitizer. Or even what it’s like for businesses and restaurants to temporarily close due possibilities of the virus spreading.

I don’t think I’m alone when I say this: I certainly hope COVID-19 is something of the past well before 2040.

The virus had — and continues to have — a major impact on education. One of the main questions I remember hearing the most after schools abruptly were forced to close: What are working parents supposed to do with their children who can't go to school?

I’ll never forget the March morning I learned that Horry County had its first case of the virus. For weeks, it seemed like something that was only happening elsewhere in our world. But it was a matter of time before it became a reality in our edge of the country.

And now, the virus has killed more than infected more than 16,000 people, including myself, while it has killed more than 250 in Horry County.

A lot of us thought it would all pass quickly. I certainly hoped it would when the first cases were popping up on the Grand Strand and I was planning my own wedding for May, which ended up being the priest, my husband and myself — a setting far different from the 200-person wedding we had planned.

The year has brought many unknowns and changes. Some of us have had to learn how to work from home and focus on the day’s tasks instead of being distracted by the laundry in the dryer that needs to be folded and dishes that need washing in the sink. And others have had to physically step into workplaces, including thousands of teachers here in Horry and Georgetown counties, and face the chance of getting the virus.

Both Horry County Schools and Georgetown County School District keep online dashboards to let employees, students, parents and guardians know how many active and historic cases are in schools. GCSD keeps a tally of students and employees in quarantine, though HCS only lets the public know of employees in quarantine.

And before those dashboards were even made this past fall, both counties were faced with making a plan for students to go back to school — GCSD deciding to start the academic year remotely and HCS immediately going into hybrid instruction — which entails face-to-face twice a week.

Even before that, schools were essentially shutdown overnight in March, forcing district employees and students to figure out how to learn remotely for the rest of the academic year — and area parents and guardians had to figure out how their children would be cared for during the day if they were still expected to report to work.

It began to be more and more obvious this fall that the school districts were pushing and hinting at wanting to bring students into the classrooms 5 days per week, especially when HCS went back on its plan to shift to remote if the county was deemed high spread by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. When the county went from medium to high spread, HCS continued to make students and teachers come to school in-person two days per week. Installing plexiglass was another stab at trying to bring students back into the classroom full time.

Although there was chaos and leaders were forced into uncharted waters, the year wasn’t a total wash. Hundreds of students were able to graduate from Coastal Carolina University, Horry-Georgetown Technical College and high schools along the Grand Strand. CCU’s football team had an amazing, record-breaking season. And the university was able to end the second half of furloughs because student enrollment saw a dip of about 3 percent, though the university had planned for an up to 15 percent decline due to the pandemic.

In a year of ups and a lot of downs, unknowns, loss of jobs and lives, it’s one we will likely always remember and learn from. And though the pandemic will likely follow us into a new year, we are equipped with lessons learned and a vaccine that will hopefully help us see the light at the end of the tunnel.

As for those youngsters in 2040 who didn’t experience the pandemic like us adults or school-aged children have, I feel confident that we at the Post and Courier have recorded the year in the most accurate way possible so that those looking back will remember 2020 in all of its rawness, the emotions the year brought, grief and hopefully at least a few happy moments.

It’s why we do what we do.

It’s why we are here for you now, telling stories that go down in history.

Happy New Year.