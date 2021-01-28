Murder rates rise by 230 percent in Horry County, HCPD chief says

HORRY COUNTY — Murder cases in the area rose in 2020 compared to 2019, although Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said he is not aware yet of what the spike can be attributed to.

During a press conference on Jan. 28, Hill said the HCPD investigated and responded to 33 cases involving manslaughter or murder in 2020, compared to 10 cases in 2019 — an increase of 230%.

“We did have a spike in our most violent crime; our homicide rate — and I don’t know what that’s attributed to,” Hill explained. “We could all take a guess; I could guess but there’s no definitive research on why that spike has occurred.

“But that is on our table to look at and some of the other crimes that we are having trouble with, especially with our petty crime and our larceny in our community."

Hill posed the question of whether the rises in crime lately could be linked to a "lack of employment" opportunities or the “overall feeling” in the community due to COVID-19.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“That is concerning for us and I don’t know what it’s related to,” Hill said. “We are going to push forward, reengage with our community the best we can and look forward to a brighter 2021 — hopefully.”

Hill also said the number of suicides has gone up recently, but did not provide a number during the meeting.

“I would ask folks to take advantage of counseling or mental health services around here before it gets to the point where folks feel like that’s the last resort for them,” he said.

He said that a lot of other crimes in the area have either “plateaued, remained the same from year to year or even gone down.”