Multiple Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry's cited for violations, including employing 12-year-olds

MYRTLE BEACH — The operators of six Myrtle Beach Ben & Jerry’s franchise locations failed to pay overtime to its employees, according to a recent federal investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Bryers of MB Inc. and Rowland Dairies Inc. were ordered to pay a total of $16,250 in back wages to 61 workers after investigators found the owners paid the workers straight-time for total number of hours that they worked.

The investigation said the companies failed to pay overtime when workers’ hours exceeded 40 in a workweek — a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division also fined the employer $5,110 after they violated federal law by allowing two 12-year-olds to operate snow cone stands, a law that governs minimum ages for non-agricultural work.

Investigators said the owners also failed to keep “accurate” records regarding the dates of birth for the minor workers, and the number of hours that some employees worked.

“Employers must ensure they pay workers all the wages they have earned, including overtime, and must pay special attention to the rules about minor employees,” said Jamie Benefiel, the Wage and Hour Division District director. “The Wage and Hour Division is committed to keeping young employees safe in the workplace.

“This case should serve as notice to other employers who may employ minors in similar conditions to ensure they comply, and to ensure they pay all workers their rightful wages.”

Messages seeking comment from Ben & Jerry's were not immediately returned.