Mother of murdered Conway man files wrongful-death lawsuit against alleged killer

CONWAY — The mother of a Conway man murdered last fall filed a wrongful-death lawsuit on March 30 against the man accused of the crime.

On Nov. 23, 2020, Stephen Denis O’Hara, 55, of Conway was arrested and charged with murder in the killing of Paul Mishoe, 30, of Conway.

O’Hara also faces charges of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing, presenting a firearm and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the incident.

Mishoe’s mother filed the lawsuit on behalf of his three minor children — who are the “sole heirs at law of their father,” the suit said.

According to the lawsuit, on the evening of Nov. 22, 2020, Mishoe was eating at the Carolina Wings and Rib House located off Rivertown Blvd. in Conway.

O’Hara was present at the same time and the lawsuit said that the two “engaged in casual conversation at the bar inside the restaurant.”

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Later, after returning to his vehicle, Mishoe was shot in the back of the neck from O’Hara’s firearm that was previously concealed, the lawsuit said.

“The attack on the decedent was believed to be at close range and without any provocation whatsoever,” the report said.

According to the lawsuit, based on police incident reports, O’Hara was alleged “highly intoxicated” from alcohol consumed in the restaurant prior to the shooting.

The plaintiff is asking for all compensatory and punitive damages allowed by law, costs and attorney’s fees and other relief to “restore his estate to the value of the life of Paul Anthony Mishoe both presently and would have been in the future for his beneficiaries had he not been murdered.”

On Jan. 15, O’Hara was released on a $75,000 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center online booking records.