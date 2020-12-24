Mother and son killed in Loris; suspect on the loose and considered 'armed and dangerous'

LORIS — The Horry County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division responded to a deadly shooting incident on Papas Bay Road Thursday morning, discovering a mother and son both shot multiple times, while the suspect is still at large, “considered armed and dangerous.”
According to a news release, the suspect is Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate number of RXU743. Long and the vehicle were last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, N.C.
The HCPD is asking those with information on Long’s whereabouts to call 843-248-1520. As of 6 p.m., HCPD had no update on Long's potential whereabouts.
According to Tamara Willard, Horry County’s chief deputy coroner, the two victims have been identified as Marelene Hawyood, 43, and Kevonta Hills, 19.
Willard said that the two victims were shot multiple times, roughly between 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.