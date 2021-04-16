More than $700K in requested Myrtle Beach accommodation tax funds rejected by City Council

MYRTLE BEACH — The city of Myrtle Beach received requests from 31 applicants who wanted a share of approximately $5.2 million Myrtle Beach has from its annual accommodation tax — although $716,500 in requested funds by tourism and arts organizations were not granted by the Myrtle Beach City Council.
The council recently allocated 65 percent of the tax funds between those applicants and related tourism needs, with some applicants receiving thousands less than requested.
Nearly 100 percent of the requests made by the city were approved, representing 90.1 percent of the available $5.2 million.
“We always receive more requests for grant money than is available,” said Mark Kruea, a Myrtle Beach spokesperson, wrote in response to an email sent to Michael Price, the city’s senior financial analyst.
Kruea said in a previous interview with the Post and Courier, Myrtle Beach the requests in previous years far exceed the revenues available.
In 2018, Myrtle Beach saw $1.058 billion in lodging sales. In 2019, that increased to $1.13 billion in 2019, and then dropped in 2020 to $842 million, according to the Annual Report of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.
While the COVID-19 pandemic had an influence in tourism across the country, South Carolina's looser restrictions limited the impact along the Grand Strand.
"We didn't shut down," Gov. Henry McMaster said in reference to South Carolina looser COVID-19 restrictions during a recent event in Myrtle Beach.
The remaining 35 percent of the accommodation tax is split up per South Carolina state law as follows: $25,000 to the General Fund, 5 percent of revenues to the General Fund, 15 percent of revenue after the first $25,000 for policing services and 15 percent after the first $25,000 foes to the chamber for advertising.
The accommodation tax is a product of funds gathered via Myrtle Beach tourists, as they are charged an additional 2 percent tax when they stay in short-term rentals such as hotels. This helps offset the costs of tourism-related business.
The tax was created for tourist communities who have a large number of visitors, Kruea said. Adding that residents and business should't have to pay for the extra cost of providing tourism services to visitors.
"So the A-Tax gives us a revenue source — doesn't cover all the expenses — but a revenue source that we can use to pay for the extra police and fire and other services that we exclusively provide because we have so many visitors," Kruea said. "We're not a normal town of 35,000 people."
Here are the events that were granted funds, including the amount requested:
Tourism and art organization applicants for accommodation tax funds
Baseball at the Beach
- Amount requested: $55,000
- Amount Granted: $25,000
Myrtle Beach’s Beach Ball Classic
- Amount requested: $60,000
- Amount Granted: $35,000
Beach United FC
- Amount requested: $30,000
- Amount Granted: $7,500
Carolina Master Chorale
- Amount requested: $30,000
- Amount Granted: $20,000
Champion Autism Network
- Amount requested: $14,000
- Amount Granted: $6,000
Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA
- Amount requested: $52,000
- Amount Granted: $30,000
Coast Futbol Alliance
- Amount requested: $30,000
- Amount Granted: $15,000
Coastal SC Volleyball Tournaments
- Amount requested: $8,000
- Amount Granted: $4,000
CrossFit Up Dog Beach Town Throw Down
- Amount requested: $30,000
- Amount Granted: $3,750
Crossroads Event Productions, Inc.
- Amount requested: $50,000
- Amount Granted: $22,500
EdVenture (formerly Children’s Museum of SC)
- Amount requested: $35,000
- Amount Granted: $18,000
Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum
- Amount requested: $100,000
- Amount Granted: $60,000
Grand Strand Juniors
- Amount requested: $35,000
- Amount Granted: $12,000
Keepers Foundation
- Amount requested: $12,000
- Amount Granted: $3,000
Long Bay Symphony
- Amount requested: $75,000
- Amount Granted: $50,000
Myrtle Beach International Film Festival
- Amount requested: $20,000
- Amount Granted: $7,500
Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam
- Amount requested: $15,000
- Amount Granted: $7,500
Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon
- Amount requested: $10,000
- Amount Granted: $5,250
Myrtle Beach Shrine Club
- Amount requested:$20,000
- Amount Granted: $7,500
Omar Shriners
- Amount requested: not reported
- Amount Granted: $7,500
Myrtle Beach World Am
- Amount requested: $70,000
- Amount Granted: $20,000
North South Game Committee
- Amount requested: $25,000
- Amount Granted: $15,000
Oceanfront Merchants Association
- Amount requested: $150,000
- Amount Granted: $90,000
Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance
- Amount requested: $40,000
- Amount Granted: $15,000
Sons & Daughters of Italy
- Amount requested: $25,000
- Amount Granted: $5,250
South Atlantic Shrine Association (SASA)
- Amount requested: $98,500
- Amount Granted: $30,000
Sonshine Recovery Ministries (Concert of Hope)
- Amount requested: $10,000
- Amount Granted: $5,000
The Arts Grand Strand
- Amount requested: $500
- Amount Granted: $500
Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild
- Amount requested: $38,000
- Amount Granted: $11,250
Waves of Praise Gospel Festival (Coastal Broadcasting and Reggie Dyson)
- Amount requested: $110,000
- Amount Granted: $10,000
City of Myrtle Beach accommodation tax requests
Sports Tourism Department
- Amount requested: $50,000
- Amount Granted: $25,000
Office of Financial Management and Reporting
- Amount requested: $320,000
- Amount Granted: $320,000
2007 Beach Renourishment Project
- Amount requested: $134,760
- Amount Granted: $134,760
International Student Outreach Program
- Amount requested: not reported
- Amount Granted: $30,000
Waterfront Patrol
- Amount requested: not reported
- Amount Granted: $3,069,180
Beach Services (Emergency Personnel & Equip)
- Amount requested: not reported
- Amount Granted: $488,310
Beach Monitoring
- Amount requested: $62,000
- Amount Granted: $62,000
Convention Center Marketing
- Amount requested: $550,000
- Amount Granted: $555,000