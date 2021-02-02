MB lawyer suspended by SC Supreme Court after domestic violence arrest

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County lawyer Ralph Wilson Jr.’s ability to practice law in the state was suspended Monday afternoon by the South Carolina Supreme Court after a request by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

Wilson Jr. was arrested Jan. 24 on a charge of domestic violence in the first degree and later released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond — according to court records.

According to warrants in the case, Wilson allegedly hit the victim “in the back and face several times.” He also “poured water” and “placed a pillow” over the victim’s mouth and nose which “impeded her air flow.”

Warrants released said that Wilson threw the victim’s cell phone in the backyard, and the incident was in view of children.

In a statement previously sent to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, Wilson said the “allegations against him are completely false, fabricated by his wife and in response to a request from him to separate.”

Wilson was accepted to the South Carolina Bar in 2007 and later admitted as a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar in 2018.