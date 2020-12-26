Man wanted in connection to Loris double murder in custody after 48 hours

HORRY COUNTY — The Horry County Police Department announced that the man that had been on the run since a Christmas Eve double homicide has been brought into custody without incident.
Antonio Long is in prison within Horry County, an HCPD spokesperson confirmed. No further details were available.
Long was wanted in connection to the death investigation of Marelene Haywood and Kevonta Hills, a mother and son residing in Loris.
According to Tamara Willard, Horry County’s chief deputy coroner, the two victims were shot multiple times, roughly between 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 1 a.m. Thursday morning.
This continues to be a developing story, please check back for updates.