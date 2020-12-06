Man dies from gun shot injuries following shooting in Carolina Forest area

CAROLINA FOREST — A 26-year old man died following a shooting near a Carolina Forest apartment complex.
Eliajah La’Mont Samuel died from injuries following a Saturday morning shooting near the Canterbury Apartment complex on the Highway 501 side of the Carolina Forest area, according to a release from the Horry County Coroner’s office.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the release stated. On Saturday morning, Horry County Police Spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed a shooting happened at the complex but that there was not an ongoing threat to the public.