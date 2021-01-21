Man arrested in Myrtle Beach in connection to 2003 Georgia murder cold case

MYRTLE BEACH — The Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested a man Thursday in connection with a cold-case in Georgia involving a 2003 slaying, according to authorities.

Alvin Shane Barfield, 47, who had escaped arrest for 18 years, was ultimately found at a residence in Myrtle Beach and taken into custody without incident, police said.

According to the Columbus Police Department, on July 18, 2003, a man — later identified as Albert Woolfolk — was found dead by his mother and one of Woolfolk's employees.

Woolfolk was stabbed multiple times, according to the Columbus police.

An investigation in February gradually led Columbus police to seek warrants for Barfield’s arrest after discovering physical evidence that linked him to the case, police said.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Columbus and Myrtle Beach police worked with U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on the case.

"Our ongoing partnerships with federal, state and local agencies have, once again, led to outstanding results," Myrtle Beach police Chief Amy Prock said. "Our city is safer today and Mr. Barfield will be held accountable for his actions, thanks to the hard work and dedication of police officers in South Carolina and Georgia."

Horry County court records show that in 2017 Barfield was charged with a minor offense and his fine was suspended.

Barfield was transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, where he will await extradition.