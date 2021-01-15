Loris teenager dies in early morning shooting, authorities said

LORIS — A 16-year-old victim was killed in an early morning shooting Friday, authorities said.

Katrina Jackson of Loris died in the incident, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said the incident happened about 12:45 a.m. Jan. 15 on Hemingway Road in the Cedar Branch community outside of Loris.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call (843) 915-8477.

There are no further details available at this time.