Live from Myrtle Beach: Weather updates as area braces for severe storms

MYRTLE BEACH — The Grand Strand is expected to see severe storms and high winds after 5 p.m. March 18, as local officials are warning residents to locate a safe place in the event of a tornado and consider charging all devices in case of a power outage.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts severe weather between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Myrtle Beach, Conway and Georgetown areas. Isolated severe thunderstorms could begin as early as 3 p.m., the NWS reports.
It's possible widespread thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts as high as 60 mph, tornadoes and large hail, according to the NWS.
Localized flooding is expected in low-lying areas.
Update #1: 11:45 a.m.
Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, said tornadoes in our region are capable of developing quickly and sometimes without much warning, which is why it's important to identify a safe place within your home or office to remain safe.
"This safe place should be on the lowest level and away from any windows and doors," Bell said. "If you are in a mobile home, you can consider moving to a sturdier structure and wait there until the storms pass."
If you receive a severe thunderstorm warning and it mentions that rotation is possible within that storm, pay extra attention to that storm, he said.
Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and heed them, Bell said, adding the National Weather Service sends alerts automatically to smartphones. FEMA also offers a free app that allow users to receive emergency alerts.
"That being said, today is a day to keep your phone charged," he said.
Update #2: 11:50 a.m.
If severe weather causes outages, Santee Cooper customers may report outages here and Horry Electric customers may report outages here.
To learn about road closures in Horry County, visit https://www.horrycounty.org/apps/roadClosures/. To learn about state road closures in Horry and Georgetown counties, visit http://dbw.scdot.org/RoadConditions/.
This is a developing story, so please stay tuned as the storm progresses for further updates.