Little River man dies in Highway 17 accident, according to coroner

  • Updated
Little River car accident
Provided/HCFR

LITTLE RIVER — An Horry County man died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident on Feb. 8, according to the Horry County Coroner’s office.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the driver as 28-year-old Steven Gerardi of Little River.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2007 Cadillac was driving south on Highway 17 in Little River when it ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and went into a pond.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

