King tides expected in the Myrtle Beach area this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH — Extreme tides, known as king tides, are expected to impact the coastal areas beginning Sunday and going into next week, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's tide table.

The first of a 4-day stent of higher-than-average tides is forecast about 6 a.m. Sunday in Myrtle Beach and are expected during high tide times each morning through Wednesday. The predicted highest king tides are expected Monday and Tuesday mornings, according to the tide table.

King tides are also forecast about 7 a.m. Monday, about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday and about 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at Springmaid Pier in Myrtle Beach and at the Pawleys Island Pier, according to the tide table. High tide times fluctuate depending on the specific area along the coast.

In addition to the higher tides, Monday will bring a new moon.

The Myrtle Beach area could see some showers starting Saturday night and into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.