Judge grants preliminary approval to Myrtle Beach, Horry County hospitality fee deal

HORRY COUNTY — With the hospitality fee lawsuit coming to a close, Horry County and Myrtle Beach governments are approaching the end of the budgetary bump that would end the legal fight between the two, all in part to good news from the South Carolina Circuit Court.

Last week, an agreement got the needed support from all local municipalities likely to bring the years-long legal dispute between Horry County and Myrtle Beach to an end — barring any last minute legal objections from the courts.

On Feb. 16, Circuit Court Justice William Seals Jr. granted the class action settlement agreement preliminary approval, clearing a major hurdle for the plan moving forward. Seal certified the class of municipalities to and gave the initial approval for a plan that would essentially allow each government the ability to keep the hospitality fee revenue collected within its borders.

“Our council joins county council and the other municipalities in celebrating today’s approval by Judge Seals,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “We are eager to put this behind us.”

According to the agreement, the remainder of the $19 million common fund money will be used for administrative fees, other road building projects and a donation to the South Carolina Bar Associations charity fund. Unlike past settlement agreements, this time all members of the lawsuit have agreed on all of the settlement's tenants and obligations.

One more “fairness hearing” is required for class-action lawsuits, which will be held in April before the matter can officially come to an end. It will give members of the potential class in the lawsuit who may feel they wrongly paid the fee a final chance to object to the agreement. The governments will have to announce the hearing in a national newspaper, newspapers in areas tourists are known to come from and create a website with additional information about the process.

The class includes “all individuals, corporations, companies, associations, firms, partnerships, societies, joint stock companies, political subdivisions, counties, municipalities, state agencies, and instrumentalities of the State of South Carolina who have paid a 1.5 percent fee,” according to the ruling.

This hearing could mark the final time this matter goes in front of a court official, and Seals said he believes there is sufficient grounds to approve the settlement once the class action matters are settled.

“Probable cause therefore exists to preliminarily approve the Agreement,” Seals wrote.

Just 2 years ago, Horry County losing a majority of the fee’s revenue following Myrtle Beach’s lawsuit wouldn’t have seemed like a cause for celebration for the county government. After all, the 1.5 percent fee on hospitality services at one point was going to provide $40 million toward I-73 and other tourism related expenses.

But during the course of the lawsuit, the revenue from the fee was held in escrow by the courts and was unable to be used. For the last 2 years the money from the fee sat in a bank account where it couldn’t be touched, including throughout the pandemic despite the government's millions of dollars economic setback during the economic slowdown.

Once the plan is approved, the class certified and that money is freed up, all local governments will have a little more cash to use on infrastructure projects that benefit tourism. State law greatly limits what the revenue from hospitality fees can be used for and each government will be required to approve the revenue usage via a new ordinance.

Myrtle Beach, who brought the original legal challenge, will benefit the most from the lawsuit with it expected to take the lion share of the $19 million common fund’s payout and the revenue moving forward.

“The Court therefore finds that the Agreement accomplishes two main goals: (1) it provides for reimbursement to those who paid the Hospitality Fee collected during the period it was alleged to be invalid through the most effective means possible, and (2) it allows the Hospitality Fee revenues generated within the City and Participating Municipalities to be collected with the consent of their governing bodies,” Seals wrote in the settlement.