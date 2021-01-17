John Rhodes, former Myrtle Beach mayor, dies after COVID-19 battle

MYRTLE BEACH — Former Mayor John Rhodes has died due to complications from his battle with COVID-19.
Rhodes was the former director of the Beach Ball Classic basketball tournament, while also serving the city as mayor for 12 years before losing the election to current Mayor Brenda Bethune in 2018.
"John Rhodes had nothing but love for this community," Bethune told The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach. "He lived his life to make it better and always did so with humor. Myrtle Beach is a better place because of his leadership. John was a longtime friend of my family's and I have nothing but fond memories of him. My heartfelt prayers are with Terri and his entire family."
The city issued a statement Sunday morning about Rhodes' death.
"Our hearts, prayers and thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time. The former mayor passed away last night, battling COVID-19."
Former City Councilman Randal Wallace said Rhodes came on as mayor during Wallace’s second term.
Rhodes was like a second dad to Wallace, making their relationship personal on top of the professional relationship, Wallace said.
“If there was a Mt. Rushmore for Horry County political figures, he’s on it,” Wallace said.
Rhodes was one of the first people to call Wallace after his dad died, he said. Wallace said he traveled often with Rhodes, and they could hardly go anywhere without running into someone who knew Rhodes.
"He was a character," Wallace said. "He was a heart of gold and just loved the city of Myrtle Beach."
The Church of the Messiah also announced Rhodes' death with a post on Sunday morning.
"O God of grace and glory, we remember before you this day our brother John," the post states. "We thank you for giving him to us, his family and friends, to know and to love as a companion on our earthly pilgrimage."
Service arrangements are incomplete at this time, according to the city.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.