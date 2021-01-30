You are the owner of this article.
John Poston, longtime HCS board member, dies due to COVID-19 complications

  • Updated
Horry County Schools Board of Education member John Poston passed away due to complications with COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

 By Nick Masuda nmasuda@postandcourier.com

CONWAY — John Poston, the District 8 representative and vice chairman of the Horry County Schools Board of Education, has died after a battle with COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Poston passed away Saturday evening, weeks after being hospitalized due to the virus.

He was first elected to the school board in November 2008.

“He worked tirelessly for our students and staff and served our school communities with great honor and adoration,” HCS said in a news release.

“Our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and we pray for their comfort during these difficult times.”

Poston was a civil engineer and land surveyor, with degrees from both Francis Marion College and Clemson University.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, and three children.

This is a developing news story, please check back for updates.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

