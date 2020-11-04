James Edwards wins the only contested seat on Horry County Schools Board of Education

HORRY COUNTY — Republican candidate James Edwards has secured the District 9 seat for Horry County Schools Board of Education, according to unofficial votes Tuesday night.

Edwards appears to have won nearly 67 percent of the vote, with 9,596 votes, against Democrat candidate Edward Robinson, who received 4,791 votes. The seat, currently held by Chris Hardwick, encompasses the Green Sea, Loris and North Myrtle Beach areas.

Upon winning the seat, Edwards said he is thankful to his wife, daughters, family and friends for their support.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted and participated in this high-turnout election," he said, adding he is especially thankful for those who put their confidence in him to serve District 9. "It is my honor to support the students, parents teachers and staff of District 9 and Horry County Schools as a whole."

Edwards, a Loris native, has worked more than 30 years as a real estate appraiser, broker and property manager and has volunteered with the school system for more than 25 years as a mentor in the Green Sea, Loris and North Myrtle Beach areas.

District 5 Representative Janice Morreale was defeated in the primary election by Republican Howard Barnard, who was unopposed and will begin his term in January.

Unopposed, incumbent candidates David Cox of District 4, Shanda Allen of District 1 and John Poston of District 8 will see another term.

Robinson said though he lost, he has no hard feelings, and he hopes the school board will continue to put the children first. He said he learned a lot as he ran for public office for the first time and it's possible he may run again in the future.

"It was interesting my first time running so I learned a lot about politics," Robinson said. "You look at helping the community from a different vantage point when you’re running for office."

The HCS Board of Education is made up of 12 board members, including a chairperson who is elected at-large for a 4-year term. The other 11 members are elected from single-member districts on 4-year terms that are staggered.