Jacob Hancher: 'Servant's heart' guided an impactful, joyous life

MYRTLE BEACH — A woman, hand over her heart, couldn’t stop waving her American flag to every car that passed by while she waited for the hearse to make its way down U.S. 501 in Conway on Friday afternoon.
Behind her sat more than 200 vehicles — from Horry County Fire and Rescue trucks to motorcycles from North Myrtle Beach to police cruisers from as far away as North Augusta — waiting to clear the path for Jacob Hancher, the Myrtle Beach Police Department officer that died in the line of duty on Oct. 3.
Vehicles stopped in the grassy medians of the road, with many veterans providing a final salute to Jacob as his extended first-responder family escorted him to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, where at least 2,000 people — including Gov. Henry McMaster — awaited his arrival.
The outpouring of love was one part awe-inspiring and one part reality check — Jacob wasn’t coming home, he wasn’t going to answer the “10-4” text from that fateful Saturday night from longtime friend and fellow MBPD patrolman Justin Barrick.
Barrick was overcome with emotions as he stared out of the car window at the people lining one of the Grand Strand’s busiest roadways, feelings that he simply hadn’t had time to process quite yet.
Many question why an officer chooses the path that can lead to tragedy, but Friday was the moving picture of how easy that choice is for some.
“Most people say it is to help people. But to Jacob, that is truly what he wanted to do,” Barrick said.
The convention center was needed to support the demand to honor Jacob’s life, with hundreds in the bleachers wearing first-responder uniforms from well beyond the Grand Strand, with a unique mix of tears and laughter throughout the 90-minute celebration of life.
And Jacob wouldn’t have had it any other way — his infectious personality a magnet to everyone, as he didn’t miss an opportunity for a handshake or a prolonged conversation about life.
No one ever caught Jacob in a bad mood — ever.
“If I know Jacob, he's looking down on us right now with that big, goofy grin of his," Barrick said.
Jacob’s presence was nearly bigger than life — literally and figuratively.
His physical size commanded attention, but his enormous heart was his lasting impression.
Multiple speakers pointed to his humanitarian work in Honduras, where he impressed the locals with his immense strength, but also created lifetime memories when he chose to bond with the local orphans by playing with them when his work for the day was done.
“He had a servant’s heart,” his mother, Suzanne, said.
And others wanted to follow in his large footsteps, as it was nearly impossible not to love him, with a wit that kept everyone on their toes, as well as an affinity for keeping things loose.
At moments, he’d simply create a chuckle from Lieutenant Jade Roy of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, as Roy simply marveled at how a man of Jacob’s physical stature could sit and eat Oreos and milk with a fork — a utensil that was simply swallowed up by Jacob’s large hands.
There was also Jacob’s penchant to add BBQ sauce to pretty much everything, even his beloved Bojangles and Chick-fil-A.
And then there was his unique musical interests, something that drew MBPD Detention Officer Autumn Ward to Jacob.
Before singing a beautiful rendition of “For Good” from the musical, “Wicked,” on Friday, Ward described Jacob as her ultimate trip buddy, always making sure that plenty of snacks were nearby, while also having a propensity for being quite the car disk jockey — usually some type of Disney tune.
In that it was completely fitting that the photo montage honoring his impact on the Myrtle Beach community was set to “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from the original “Toy Story.”
In many ways, he lived his own fairy tale — becoming a police officer was his desired destiny, affirmed by MBPD Lieutenant Mike Guthringer after an initial conversation with the then 18-year-old.
Jacob’s willingness to put in the time and work with no promises of a payoff — something that he picked up as an Eagle Scout with Troop 417 — impressed Guthringer, enough that he told a colleague that it wasn’t a matter of “if” they would hire Jacob, but only “when.”
Six months later, Jacob was a community service officer.
Four years later, Jacob was going through the police academy alongside Barrick, where they would drive to Columbia on a daily basis, with Jacob always in the driver's seat — most likely because it was the only place he’d fit, Barrick chided.
When it came test time, Jacob passed the written portion with flying colors, but failed the physical test.
His determination to put on the badge as an officer led him to work harder, shedding nearly 40 pounds.
Re-test? No problem.
Finally, Officer Jacob Hancher.
It was a big deal for him, as he soon was out on his own, patrolling the streets and responding to calls alongside his mentors such as Gunthringer.
And, in that, some solace seemed to be collectively there — Jacob had left this world doing what he loved.
“It is with heavy heart that I share the passing of my son Jacob last night doing the job that he loved — being a police officer,” his dad, Jeff, posted on Facebook.
For Jacob, it wasn’t necessarily about the title “police officer,” it was more important to him that he serve those around him.
On his off days from patrol, he would volunteer for Horry County Fire and Rescue, where he learned not only to put out fires, but also inspire others to do their part in their own communities.
He couldn’t get enough of being a public servant.
And Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock could sense that from the first of many long conversations she had with Jacob — as the young man liked to talk.
But it was one of the first conversations they had that was most important — even defining.
Jacob had asked her why she became a police officer — a key moment for any young officer when they decide to make the seemingly 24-7 commitment to serve and protect.
“Because it’s the best damn job you’ll ever have,” Prock told him.
She’d elaborate, speaking to the impact that one could have, lifting someone up on “their worst day” or a “shoulder to cry on” or “stop the pain and suffering.”
“Jacob said to me, ‘I’m going to do that. I’m going to do all of those things,’ ” said Prock, wearing Jacob's Badge No. 374 right over her heart.
“And he did.”