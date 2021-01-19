Indoor mini storage units could come to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — The city's planning commission voted Tuesday in favor of annexing 4.4 acres for the purpose of building indoor mini storage units in the northern part of the city, and the request will now go to city council for a final decision.

The property, located at 9598 N. Kings Highway just south of Lake Arrowhead Road, is owned by Myrtle Beach Farms Company. The property located near the northern most point of city limits. The proposal requested to annex the 4.4 acres and rezone the property to be considered a highway commercial property.

A spokesperson from Quattlebaum Development Company, which represents Myrtle Beach Farms in this project, said the site is currently built up "pretty well." There is an 8-foot drop at the back of the property where a swash is located, but there are no plans to push into any wetlands.

The number of indoor storage units has not yet been determined.

Allison Hardin, city planner, said there are regulations for setbacks and parking, which could impact the number of units that could be built on this property. However, there are no regulations on the size of the storage units, she said.

"Right now, the applicant just needs the zoning in place to move forward with any plans for that project," Hardin said.

Myrtle Beach Planning staff said they supported the request ahead of the planning commission voting unanimously for the rezoning and annexing request.

The item will now to go city council for two readings before any plans are finalized.