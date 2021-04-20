In 6-minute meeting, Horry County Council approves 3 controversial developments

HORRY COUNTY — During a six-minute Horry County Council meeting, three controversial proposed developments were officially approved on April 20.

The proposed developments include Lennar Carolina’s request to rezone close to 300 acres where U.S. 501 and S.C. 31 intersect in the Myrtle Beach area, and two requests from G3 Engineering of about 55 acres on S.C. 90 and about 100 acres on S.C. 905 both in Conway.

But why are they controversial? During the April 6 county meeting activists and residents spoke at length about why they did not want county to approve these rezoning requests for a slew of reasons.

The developments

The first development, Lennar Carolina's request, will build roughly 140 homes in a flood zone.

Lennar requested to rezone 300 acres where U.S. 501 and S.C. 31 intersect in the Myrtle Beach area from commercial forest agriculture and commercial to multi-residential 3, which allows for mixed residential development in urban areas of the county.

Developers are proposing 214 single-family homes and 63 townhomes on the property.

A common misunderstanding of 100- and 500-year flood zones is that they only happen once in those specific time periods, but that is not always the case.

A 100-year flood zone means that there is 1 percent chance of a flood happening every year. And a 500-year flood zone means there is a 0.2 percent chance a flood will happen every year.

During a 30-year mortgage, homes in a 100-year flood zone have a 26 percent chance of being flooded at least once, according to the United States Geological Service.

“We’re building in a flood zone, that is what gives me pause,” said Johnny Gardner, the council chairman at the April 6 meeting.

According to the rezoning request, flooding from Hurricane Florence went beyond the 100- and 500-year flood zone on a portion of this property.

Along with those flooding concerns G3 Engineering requested to rezone close to 100 acres, taking the land from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential, for a total of 199 lots for single-family homes. Grissett Lake Landing was recently developed next to the property with 99 lots.

Two lots within the proposed development are located in a flood zone.

Councilmemeber Orton Bellamy, who represents the district where the proposed development will be built, worked with activists to make sure concerns regarding the flooding are heard.

One of those activists is Horry County Rising founder April O'Leary, who publicly thanked Bellamy during the April 6 meeting.

O'Leary said the two homes which would have been in flood zones were moved and the width of the buffers to help prevent flooding will be increased.

"(Bellamy) was pulling the two lots out of the Special Flood Hazard Area. So we felt that was sufficient, I mean, at the end of the day, we're trying to avoid encroaching on these areas. And there wasn't a significant amount of parcels, it was only a couple of lots," O'Leary said.

Aside from flooding concerns, the other G3 rezoning request will create an additional 144 lots close to S.C. 90. G3 was approved to rezone 69 lots recently, bringing a total of 215 lots to the area.

Ameila Wood, who lives near S.C. 90, does not support the rezoning request and believes S.C. 90 is overcrowded and has a slew of issues regarding infrastructure, traffic and accidents.

Horry County is tied with Charleston County as the worst county in South Carolina for fatal collisions in 2019, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. There were 72 fatal collisions, including 22 on S.C. 90 alone.

Impact fees and setbacks

Councilmemeber Al Allen, who voted against two of the proposed developments during their second reading, said council is working to adapt to Horry County's rapid growth by discussing issues such as impact fees and setbacks.

Impact fees would be an additional fee new construction would have to pay to allow residents and new businesses to have infrastructure like stormwater and public safety.

In 2018, more than 70 percent of Horry County voters supported implementing such a fee during a non-binding referendum placed on November midterm election ballots, according to previous reporting by The Post and Courier.

Though conversations surrounding impact fees came to a halt earlier this year, due to economic concerns of COVID-19, they are seemingly to be back on the table.

"I'd like to remind everybody that this council has made it further with impact fees than any other council before. The only reason it got set aside was because of COVID, and it's time to pick it back up and move it forward again," Gardner said.

"And we will do that"

Setbacks, which is the distance from the road to a building, was another conversation to mitigate growth. The conversation started during an April 12 infrastructure and regulation meeting, where county staff presented information to the committee on setbacks.

Currently S.C. 90 and 905 have 25-foot setbacks.

Council had asked Horry County staff to look into setbacks as growth continues throughout the county.

After proposing their findings, Deputy Director John Danford and council decided they would like like to write up a draft ordinance to increase setbacks on specific corridors.

This could allow for a close to 50- to 60-foot setbacks.

"We know that there's going to have to be road widening at some point. Wouldn't it be your opinion that we have to do that?" asked Councilmember Dennis DiSabato of Danford.

Danford confirmed.