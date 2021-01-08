'I'll take care of you': Remembering the life of North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Sgt. Gordon Best's ultimate goal was always to be a police officer — it was in his DNA, as he grew up watching both of his parents serve the North Myrtle Beach community as members of law enforcement.

Best followed in their footsteps for seven years as an officer with the NMB Department of Public Safety until Jan. 1, when he tragically lost his life at the age of 30 in a traffic accident while responding to a call for service near Barefoot Resort — the first line-of-duty death for the city in its history.

Hundreds of family, friends, coworkers and dignitaries both mourned and celebrated his life at the Alabama Theatre on Friday afternoon.

For a brief moment in the 3rd grade, Best — or "Buddy" as his family and friends knew him — almost chose a different profession.

His teacher at NMB Elementary tasked him with a writing assignment detailing what he wanted to be when he grew up.

"Gordon had always even in third grade talked about being a policeman," Orbie Smith remembered. "But when I was reading over the students' papers that afternoon after class, Gordon had written about being a cowboy when he grew up."

Smith said she asked him about the sudden change in plans the next day when giving back his work, not knowing how he would reply.

"He quickly replied, 'Ms. Smith, I just read a book about cowboys. It looks like they have a lot more fun than policemen. They get to ride horses and chase cows! But if being a cowboy doesn't work out, I can always go back to being a policeman.'"

Smith also shared that she went back over the last week after his death looking at photos or work that Best did while in her class.

"My heart just leapt out of my chest when I came across a picture of the graffiti wall in my classroom at the end of the school year that I had Gordon," she said.

Looking down she saw a note from him that said, "You've helped me a lot this year. You're the best teacher I've ever had and I'll always remember you in my heart. Love, Gordon."

She spoke about Best's honesty with everyone and kindness even at such an early age.

Smith said she received a phone call one day in class that her mother was on the way to the hospital and stood at the door in hopes that her students wouldn't see her getting sad.

"I felt a little hand take mine," she said. "It was Gordon. He said, 'Don't worry. I'll take care of you.' That is the kind of person he was."

Smith said those attributes made him not only a great person but an amazing officer who loved what he did.

"On the worst day of people's lives, he was there," she said.

Chief Tommy Dennis shared that Best went above and beyond in his job, even on his last service call at 3:48 a.m. on Jan. 1.

"True to his nature," after hearing the call of shots fired, Best "hopped up" out of his chair at the station and "ran" to his patrol car to head to the scene, according to Dennis.

"Why," Dennis paused. "Why was someone taken that was so young and one of the best among us, really.

"Why was he taken away from us so soon?"

Dennis said that the tragic death of Best was in God's "larger plan" and will be revealed someday.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

"That belief doesn't make dealing with his passing any easier," he said. "But faith and trust in God — that help will get us through it all."

Sgt. Carrie Rose said Best was an "active listener" and "eager" to learn how to be the best officer he could.

His attention to detail in making reports will probably make the record books at police headquarters.

"He, at times, would have to stay late and finish his reports," she said. "Gordon's reports ended up being short novels when the final product was submitted. He clearly took the expression 'if it's not written down, it didn't happen — to heart.'"

Best knew that law enforcement was constantly shown in a "negative light" and that public opinion of policing was "way down," according to Rose.

She said he was a "community cop" and wanted to change the negativity of the profession by "bridging the gap" between police and the people they serve.

"He did not find gratification in his work by making a bunch of traffic stops and writing a pile of tickets," Rose said. "He was not driven to make the most or best drug busts on his shift."

Lt. Dana Crowell was on the hiring board in 2013 after he applied for a position with the department.

"Gordon was young," she said. "He hadn't experienced a lot of adversity and he didn't have a whole lot of life experience, but he was charismatic, full of life and a little bit cocky.

"So we decided what the heck, let's give him a chance to prove himself."

And prove himself, he did. He rose up in rank to Sgt. two years ago and was well on his way for a bigger leadership rose with the department.

Dennis said that he told Best about a possible promotion, "One day you are going to have my job — you are going to be chief.

"Had his young life not been cut short, everything about this man's personality, his leadership, his experience, his skills — nothing would have stopped him, I promise you that."

Best also made friends with anyone he came in contact with, sometimes to a fault.

One night while his vehicle was refueling, he went inside the store and was chatting with the cashier.

Rose said he assumed that gas would shut off when finished but, "that didn't happen."

"Gordon ended up pumping like 40 gallons of gas that night," she said.

Best leaves behind a wife, Taylor, and two small children — Braxton and Blakely. He constantly made sure to praise them, according to Rose.

During the funeral, the love letters he wrote to his wife and the joy he experienced being a dad were shared.

"In all of the many conversations we ever had, I can't remember in detail we talked about that was work-related, but I can remember how most every conversation would end with Gordon gushing about his family," Crowell said.

"It was never Gordon the police officer that impressed me the most. It was Gordon the husband, Gordon the father, the son and friend that did."

Poetically, Rose captured the mood of the room.

"Gordon we wrote your name in the sky, but the wind blew it away. We wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed away. We wrote your name in our hearts, and forever it will stay."