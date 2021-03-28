If you still have damage from Hurricane Florence, this event might be able to help you

HORRY COUNTY — Residents with any remaining damage from Hurricane Florence will be able to attend a South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office mobile intake site on March 29 at the James R. Frazier Community Center, located at 1370 Bucksport Road.

Residents who may qualify for the Hurricane Florence Recovery Program can receive help filling out and submitting an application at the event, according to county spokesperson Kelly Moore.

For qualifying applicants the program can offer single-family home owners the ability to reconstruct, repair or replace damage to their homes, according to a flyer from SCDRO. There are also buyout opportunities for those located in floodplains, as well as the ability to repair single-family affordable housing rental units.

Along with the event, anyone with questions or wanting to schedule an intake appointment can call 844-410-8560, or submit an application online.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCDRO will host three additional events on March 31, April 6, and April 8.

This intake process is separate from the Socastee buyout program.