Horry County YMCA to offer violin classes, will aid those in financial need

HORRY COUNTY — Todd Sullivan has been a concert violinist his whole life, and has been personally teaching and coaching people of all ages in the art of playing violin. When the pandemic hit, he and his fellow violinist wife moved from Pennsylvania to Horry County, and Sullivan joined the local Claire Chappin Epps Family YMCA.

It was when he was working out one morning in the YMCA that he realized he could bring his passion and expertise to the youth of Horry County, and the building where he stood was the perfect conduit to do so.

Sullivan partnered with the Claire Chappin Epps Family YMCA and will start teaching a 10-week long violin class on April 7 for 3rd, 4th and 5h graders of Horry County Schools. This age group is specifically selected, Sullivan said, to ensure children start learning violin at an ideal age and have coaching and teaching until the school programs, which start in sixth grade, can take over.

“When I got here, I was talking to some of the teachers in the area … and the only void is that they're not able to get the kids started soon enough just because they don't have those programs in the schools at the early age,” Sullivan said. “So really my goal with this is a win-win with them as well, because I can get more kids started when they really need to get started so they can take more advantage of those existing programs, and then I can help the teachers in schools that are running those programs to recruit better.”

Senior Program Director of the Claire Chappin Epps Family YMCA Marc McCulley said that while the organization has never offered music programming before, he believes it aligns perfectly with their mission of serving the youth of the area in every way possible.

“Not every kid is into a team sport or an individual sport, and sometimes that enrichment stuff may be missed,” McCulley said. “Especially now with so many kids, their lives have changed so much in the last year due to pandemic and what their ebb and flow was, and you just hate to see any kid get lost in this last year of chaos, so we're just trying to get them something that can be a little normal for them.”

Violin is often seen as an elitist art, Sullivan said, because of the expenses it requires to learn and master. That is why Sullivan made it a priority to make sure each student who signs up for classes gets a violin for free that they can keep even after they finish the 10-week course.

Sullivan was able to source some instruments in bulk, and though they won’t come set up, his knowledge allows him the ability to set up the instruments himself.

“It's an exorbitant barrier when you're talking about startup costs, and this is before you even know if your kid’s interested in sticking with it,” Sullivan said.

Though the first installment of the classes is only one 10-week long course, McCulley and Sullivan are confident that if they get enough students interested, they can make the classes a regular program at Claire Chappin Epps Family YMCA and possibly even expand into their sister location in Georgetown County.

“Once the 6th grade hits, the programs in the schools can take over so there's no need for me to provide something extra,” Sullivan said. “Once they get to that age, I can still do private coaching if they want to continue to get private help outside of the school programs.”

The first 10-week course is open to any 3rd, 4th or 5th grade student of Horry County Schools, and costs $264, with a discounted rate of $225 for YMCA members. McCulley understands that this barrier may be high for some, and said that the YMCA is willing and able to offer financial aid based on need.