Horry County wants to know if beachgoers are happy with their experience at beach accesses

HORRY COUNTY — Have an opinion on what it’s like to visit Horry County beach accesses?

The Horry County Planning Department is utilizing a survey to gather the public’s thoughts for an ongoing beach management project that will determine any updates needed at the county’s 22 unincorporated beach access points.

Leigh Kane, principal planner for Horry County, said opinions from the public are critical and this project also provides a time for public education.

“We need to make sure the public knows where we have existing public access points,” Kane said, adding the department also wants to hear if the public feels there is adequate parking, signage, trash and recycling bins at accesses.

The county’s first Comprehensive Beach Management Plan was adopted in 1991, two years after Hurricane Hugo slammed the coast, and the plan was most recently updated in 2013. Accesses also were given updates after damage due to Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Kane said the foundation of the management plan is assessing the current status of the environment on the beachfront, land uses and development. In addition, the department is needing to know if people believe more lighting, beach mats and beach wheelchairs are needed, which Kane said could be less expensive than major projects like beach renourishment.

The survey asks questions such as how the survey takers spend their time at the beach, which beaches they frequent, how they obtain information about the beaches and what’s most important for them as they access the beach.

Another critical portion of the plan, Kane said, is making sure these areas are eligible for state renourishing funds. Horry County has budgeted more than $1 million the last three fiscal years for beach nourishment.

The planning department’s goal is to present a draft of the plan to the planning and zoning commission by the end of June, Kane said. It will then go to the Ocean & Coastal Resource Management division of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for approval before making its way to Horry County Council.

Of the county’s 22 public accesses, 16 are in the Garden City area, one is near Springmaid Pier and the others are located in the Arcadian Shores area.

These accesses are located in unincorporated coastal parts of the county and do not include public accesses within the city limits of North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach.

The public may submit survey answers by the end of January at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BeachPlanEmail.