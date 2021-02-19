Horry County Sheriff partners with national app to better track registered sex offenders

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County parents have a new tool to keep their children safe with the help of their smart devices to track registered sex offenders in the area.

The Horry County Sheriff’s office recently announced a partnership with OffenderWatch, a national sex offender registry app free for download on Android and iPhone platforms.

Sheriff Phillip Thompson said the app will give the location and photos of registered offenders throughout the county and can also send alerts if they change addresses.

The app utilizes a GIS — or geographic information system — platform to conduct location-based searches to make result displays more accurate.

Thompson said the app also offers online safety information and tips for how to talk to children about sex offenders.

“We are so proud to work with OffenderWatch in an effort to educate parents and our citizens on neighborhood and online safety,” Thompson said. “This app offers new technology that will assist our citizens in accessing sex offender registry information.”

By also downloading the app to a child’s phone, parents can track their movements while they are walking home from school or at a friend’s house, according to the company’s website.

Sheriff Thompson said there is also a subscription-based version of the app where it will “monitor a child’s Snapchat activity, texts, emails, location and phone calls.”

If a registered sex offender tries to contact the child, the app then sends an immediate alert to parents — as it does if the child lingers near the address of a sex offender.

The paid version of the app is $9.99 per year and covers the entire family.

According to the Crimes Against Children Research Center, one in five teens has received an unwanted sexual solicitation online.

OffenderWatch has been used by other law enforcement agencies across the United States to successfully monitor the whereabouts of offenders.

In 2019, the app tracked more than 20,000 relocations of registered sex offenders as they changed addresses across jurisdictions, the website said.

In 2020, a homeless offender registered in Oklahoma City, Okla., informed his local police department that he planned to move to Nevada, but did not provide a new address.

The Oklahoma City Police Department made notes of the offender’s plan to receive a motorhome from his brother upon arriving.

OffenderWatch noticed the notes by Oklahoma and contacted the police in Nevada, who sent an investigative team to look for the offender based on the notes placed in the record.

Ultimately, the offender was found and registered in Nevada.

“Our children are our future and our greatest asset,” Thompson said. “It is our duty and responsibility to make sure our children and communities are safe.”