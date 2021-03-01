Horry County set to vote on proposed development that's in a 100-year flood zone

HORRY COUNTY — As floodwaters are forecast to recede this week, the Horry County Planning Commission is expected to vote on March 4 on a rezoning request for a proposed development that has a portion of the parcel in a 100-year flood zone.

The planning commission discussed the proposed rezoning on Highway 905 during a workshop on Feb. 25.

About 100 acres off Highway 905 could be rezoned from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential 1, which allows for mixed residential development in rural areas of the county.

David Schwerd, the county's director of planning and zoning, said the parcel has a portion of the area in the 100-year flood zone, though the current design does not create “new density” within the 100-year flood zone. The property had water on it after Hurricane Florence, with flooding coming from a ditch that is connected to the river, he said.

“That ditch was reconstructed during the development of the adjacent subdivision Grissett Landing,” Schwerd said. “We went to the property during this most recent high water event and there was no flooding outside of the ditch visible.”

Planning commission is also expected to vote on other rezoning for proposed developments Thursday, including about 55 acres off Old Highway 90 to be rezoned from zoning code commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential one. This parcel is in flood zone X, which means it is at a moderate risk of flooding and does not have a base flood elevation.

In addition, Lennar Carolinas is requesting to rezone about 300 acres located near U.S. 501 and Highway 31 from commercial forest agriculture and highway commercial to multi-residential 3, which allows for mixed residential development in urban areas of the county.

Supplemental flood zones, buyouts

The Imagine 2040 plan states that most prime locations for development have been utilized; therefore, the use for marginal lands for construction is likely to continue.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Horry County’s Infrastructure and Regulation Subcommittee on Flooding recently heard a presentation on supplemental flood zones, which found an up to 5-foot discrepancy between the FEMA flood maps and the actual flooding that occurred after Hurricane Florence.

Dr. Rob Young, geology professor at Western Carolina University who worked on the study, said the maps are made to be used as a supplement to regulatory maps that the county currently uses and are based on real field data after Hurricane Florence.

“Our (map) is where the water was, you just can’t argue with that,” Young said.

The supplemental flood zones will go back to the next subcommittee meeting, said Kelly Moore, Horry County spokesperson, and from there, it would move through the Infrastructure and Regulation Committee and then on to Horry County Council.

A buyout strategy overview was also presented in February, detailing opportunities for residents to “move out of harm’s way.”

Horry County has currently applied to the state to fund a buyout program. If the county is awarded the funds, a program would begin and a land use strategy would be developed.

Properties that would be prioritized include those that have had repetitive damage, are in a special flood hazard area or floodway, areas with neighborhood support, areas that can be converted to land-uses that support neighborhood mitigation efforts and properties that already connect to public land, wetland or park space.

As of June, the county received 70 responses of homeowners interested in buyouts.