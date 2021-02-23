Horry County Schools to select, not elect, new board member by April 30

CONWAY — The Horry County Schools Board of Education indicated on Feb. 22 that its open spot on the board due to the recent death of John Poston, the former District 8 representative and vice chairman, will be determined by appointment and not a special election.

According to Kenneth Generette, HCS staff attorney, the position is set to be filled by April 30.

Generette outlined the process to the board, stating that the new District 8 representative will be appointed through an interview process, before facing a General Election in Nov. 2022 for the final two years of the four-year term.

According to Generette’s draft proposal, the appointment process will include the following:

On Feb. 25, the position will be advertised via the district’s website, as well as local media outlets;

On March 18, all applications must be received, either by end of the district office’s business hours or by 11:59 p.m. online;

On March 19, the applications will be submitted to the board;

On March 22, the board will determine which candidates they’d like to interview;

On April 12, the board will interview the candidates in executive session, with a vote in open session;

On April 19, the new District 8 representative will take the oath of office

Poston’s position as vice chairman has transitioned to District 10 representative Neil James, with his first official meeting in the role on Feb. 22.