Horry County Schools to purchase land for potential new school in Carolina Forest

CONWAY — Horry County Schools Board of Education voted Monday in favor of purchasing 35 acres of land in the Carolina Forest area — a direct impact from expected growth and demands to prepare for more students in that specific area.

The county is predicted to double in size by 2040, and the school district has already made plans to spend more than $275 million on growth projects, as long as the local option sales tax is approved by voters in 2022.

The property — which has no closing date set yet — is located near Ronald McNair Boulevard and Christa McAuliffe Boulevard and will cost $1,961,000.

“That’s the third piece of property we’ve bought in the last six months,” said HCS Board Chairman Ken Richardson, adding the district is purchasing land solely to help with ongoing growth. “We need to go ahead and secure property and get things ready.”

It is too early to know if the piece of property will be used to build an elementary, middle or high school. Richardson said it will depend on the need.

The school board most recently approved the purchase of land near Fantasy Harbour in the Myrtle Beach area and another off El Bethel Road in the Conway area.

HCS purchased a 40.25-acres tract off of George Bishop Parkway for $2.7 million in April 2019 and a 32.5-acres El Bethel tract in July for $546,400.

A long-term growth proposal — with an estimated cost of $278.6 million — was presented at an HCS facilities committee meeting in September. Growth projects could begin in 2025 and include three new elementary “relief” schools in the Carolina Forest area, additions for capacity at Aynor elementary and middle schools, replacement of South Conway Elementary, St. James Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle.

Horry County Schools expects a 7.9 percent growth rate between this academic year and 2024-25, according to its 45-day K-12 average daily membership forecast, prompting the district to begin discussions about growth projects.

The majority of growth is expected in the Carolina Forest area, followed by the Conway, Socastee and St. James areas.