Horry County Schools sets 2021-22 calendar; instruction to start in August

CONWAY — Horry County Schools announced its 2021-22 school calendar at its Board of Education meeting on March 22, with the first day of school slated for Aug. 17, 2021.

The school year will end on June 3, 2022.

HCS will host one guaranteed staff development day in 2021-22, with two additional days tentatively slated because they could turn into make-up days if school is unexpectedly canceled during the school year.

Winter Break will start on Dec. 20, with students not returning to instruction until Jan. 3, 2022.

Spring Break is scheduled for April 11-15.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Students will have three early dismissal days, including Jan. 13 and June 2-3.

Coming off a year that saw thousands of students take advantage of the district’s HCS Virtual program, HCS has been outspoken about not knowing what to expect in terms of virtual enrollment for 2021-22.

HCS has set a deadline of April 30 for students to choose HCS Virtual for the 2021-22 school year, with Superintendent Rick Maxey indicating there will be no exceptions to the deadline.