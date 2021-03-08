Horry County Schools plan to host proms; 500 teachers to be vaccinated this week

CONWAY — Days after announcing that high school graduations would occur at the end of the current school year, Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said on March 8 that junior and senior proms would be allowed to be organized by individual schools.

Maxey pointed to Gov. Henry McMaster’s lifting of the requirement of the S.C. Department of Commerce needing to approve all mass gatherings as the impetus to allowing the proms.

The superintendent said, as of now, the events would occur with the recommendations from the S.C Department of Health and Environmental Control, inclusive of masks and social distancing.

Maxey said that these requirements could be lifted if DHEC changes the recommendations closer to the proms.

Teachers to be vaccinated this weekend

Conway Medical Center will be using 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting on March 12, with HCS having already sent CMC a list of 500 “eligible” teachers, according to Velna Allen, chief officer of student services.

CMC will host teachers on Friday and Saturday, with the next round of vaccines to be distributed once it has more supply on hand.

A CMC spokesperson says the hospital expects that nearly 4,000 first doses will be needed to inoculate all HCS teachers.

Allen told the school board that interest in receiving the vaccine among teachers has increased in recent weeks.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

All middle schools outfitted with plexiglass

Daryl Brown, the HCS chief officer of support services, announced that installation of plexiglass has been completed at middle schools, with all to be open full-time in the coming days.

Brown indicated that HCS intends to have high school installation complete by the end of March, which will allow those students to also return to full-time, face-to-face instruction. This date was initially thought to be March 15, but Brown did not commit to that date during the board meeting.

HCS Virtual deadline set for 2021-22

Allen announced that the district would use April for education on the HCS Virtual program, with those who want to enroll in it for the 2021-22 school year facing a deadline of April 30, 2021.

"I can't stress that enough for our scheduling purposes," Allen said. "All decisions to participate in this program are final."

Allen indicated that nearly 500 students have requested to shift their instructional method since the start of the second semester, most of which the district has not honored.

Students are placed in brick-and-mortar unless the invitation to join HCS Virtual is accepted by April 30.