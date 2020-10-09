Horry County Schools detail plans costing more than $275M for new schools, growth projects

CONWAY — Horry County Schools’ facility committee recently discussed preliminary plans to spend more than $275 million on new schools and other projects to address growth in the county.

The long-term growth proposal — with an estimated cost of $278.6 million — could begin in 2025 and includes three new elementary “relief” schools in the Carolina Forest area, additions for capacity at Aynor elementary and middle schools, replacement of South Conway Elementary, St. James Elementary and Whittemore Park Middle.

Horry County Schools expects a 7.9 percent growth rate between this academic year and 2024-25, according to its 45-day K-12 average daily membership forecast, prompting the district to begin discussions about growth projects.

The majority of growth is expected in the Carolina Forest area, followed by the Conway, Socastee and St. James areas.

“HCS consistently monitors student enrollment year after year, which helps us plan for future facility growth needs,” said Joe Burch, HCS planning coordinator. “Due to COVID-19, forecasting future enrollment and facility growth needs is in a state of uncertainty so these discussions will continue to take place over the next several years until new enrollment benchmarks become established.”

Relief schools would be for River Oaks, Carolina Forest and Ocean Bay elementary schools, each costing an estimated $40.8 million, the plan states. The replacement school for Whittemore Park Middle would be on property already owned by HCS on El Bethel Road, costing approximately $62.4 million. A replacement South Conway Elementary could be built on a new site, not yet determined by the district and also costing $40.8 million. The district’s plan states a replacement St. James Elementary would be on the existing site with a probable cost of $40.8 million.

The big question is how the projects will be funded.

Project funding would likely be from the local option sales tax, also known as the penny sales tax. In 2008, Horry County voters approved a local option sales tax which funds building needs at county public schools, including higher education, said John Gardner, finance director of HCS. The tax is up for vote again in 2022, meaning if voters decide against the tax, the school district may not be able to afford the growth projects.

“The Education Capital Improvement Sales and Use tax have a sunset provision of 15 years. The district plans to ask the voters in November 2022 to renew the sales tax which will provide the funding for the next phase of major construction,” Gardner said.

In addition to growth needs, major renovations are suggested due to the age of some buildings. Many facilities were built in the late 1980s and 1990s, and renovations are needed in buildings that are older than 20 years. Some parts of the district’s buildings are more than 50 years old.

“As the county grows and the population grows, so does the school district,” said Ken Richardson, HCS Board of Education chairman. “We do have needs on the elementary and middle school levels.”

Richardson said when the funding comes through, the district will be in a position to move forward with growth plans.

“It would not surprise me at all to see a new high school in the works in the next five years,” he said.

HCS also detailed facilities needing “suggested major renovations” that were not detailed in new facility construction for 2025-30. Those schools include Conway Education Center, Waccamaw Elementary, Daisy Elementary, Conway High, Myrtle Beach High, Socastee High, St. James High, Lakewood Elementary and Waterway Elementary.

Projects at Waccamaw Elementary, Daisy Elementary, MBHS, SHS and SJHS would also likely need additions to address ongoing growth, the plan states.

Short-term plans to assist with growth

In regard to short-term solutions to help with ongoing growth in the county, Horry County Schools plans to — or already has — install modular classrooms between now and 2024.

“Building new school facilities are very expensive,” Burch said. “To help manage short-term growth in the interim, HCS has installed modular classrooms and built additions onto schools for additional space and capacity.”

The district plans to focus on “major critical systems” including roofs and building-wide HVAC systems, according to its sustainment and building modification project list.

The list also includes completing tennis and track renovations, designing the blueprint for a regional bus lot, and discussing architects to select for design and budgeting of new school facilities and additions and renovations projects, the list states.

Short-term growth plans would have more than one dozen modular classrooms at some elementary schools by 2025. Carolina Forest Elementary could have up to 14, Ocean Bay Elementary could see up to 18 and River Oaks Elementary could have up to 26, the plan states, though modular classrooms can only help with growth to an extent.

“When you outgrow your modular units, you almost have to go with another school,” Richardson said.

The following are other schools for “future evaluation,” according to the short-term plan:

Pee Dee Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Waterway Elementary

St. James Elementary

Carolina Forest High

St. James High

Socastee High

The district states in the potential plans that all are preliminary and facilities will prioritize project-based needs. Emergency projects could arise that were not listed in the plan, the district warned.

Along with addressing growth, HCS also plans to tackle other projects, including a number of HVAC systems and roofs that are in need of work or replacing due to aging out.

The schools below are listed under the HVAC list:

Aynor High - Phase 3 HVAC

St. James High - make-up air unit (MAU)

Forestbrook Middle - MAU

Palmetto Bays Elementary - MAU

Riverside Elementary - MAU

Carolina Forest High - MAU

Green Sea Floyds High - Cooling Tower

Loris High - Cooling Tower

Conway Middle - Cooling Tower

Myrtle Beach High - Cooling Tower

Socastee High - Cooling Tower

Waccamaw Elementary - Cooling Tower

Ocean Drive Elementary - Cooling Tower

Forestbrook Elementary - Cooling Tower

St James Middle - Cooling Tower

Waterway Elementary - Cooling Tower

These schools are listed under the roof plan:

Conway High

Socastee High

Whittemore Park Middle

St. James Middle

Daisy Elementary

Waccamaw Elementary

Ocean Drive Elementary

Waterway Elementary

Myrtle Beach Early Childhood

HCS projects underway, recently completed

More than one dozen projects are underway at county schools, with some projects being recently completed or nearing completion like the track at Loris High School and a loop road at Loris Middle School.

A breakdown of recently completed projects and upcoming projects may be found here.