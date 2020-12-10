Horry County Schools could spend near $1 million to inspect its 60 buildings

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County Schools could spend more than $800,000 to inspect the combined 8 million square feet that make up buildings at its 60 campuses.

The HCS facilities committee met Monday night ahead of a regular Board of Education meeting to discuss the possibility of the inspections, which were last completed in 2012.

“We have used this data” in the past, said Neil James, chairman of the facilities committee and school board member. “Sometimes it’s nice to have a fresh set of eyes. It sounds like a lot of money, but when you look at the value and ensuring that we keep our facilities in the best condition, it’s money well spent.”

Board and facilities committee member Sherrie Todd agreed the sooner the inspections, the better.

The ultimate decision will be made by the Board of Education and could come up on the agenda for a vote as early as April, but the Facilities Committee will have to request a quote for the project.

“Our next plan of action would be to bring this item up again for discussion at a Facility Committee meeting in April 2021 to discuss the RFQ (request for quote) and funding allocations,” said Lisa Bourcier, HCS spokesperson. “From there an RFQ could be issued within the next few months and funding would come out of next year’s budget for the Facility Condition Assessment of our 60 campuses.”

Bourcier said the district is in the beginning stages and continuing to work out details for the project. There are a number of systems the district will evaluate using professionals in those designated fields, including roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical, structural and interior finishes.

The district would have to bring in an outside company to inspect each of the buildings owned by HCS.

After the inspection, the district would own all of the data collected during the inspections. HCS officials said the data from the last round of inspections is currently used within the facilities department for work orders.

The district paid $0.07 per square foot for its last inspection in 2012, but now officials estimate it will cost $0.10 per square foot, which would cost the district between $800,000 and $1 million. HCS owns more than 8 million square feet worth of property if all buildings are added up. HCS officials said all the buildings combined are worth more than $1 billion.