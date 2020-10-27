Horry County Schools Board of Education has only one contested seat this election

HORRY COUNTY — The Horry County Schools Board of Education will only have one contested seat on the ballot, though other candidates are running unopposed.

District 9 candidates James Edwards and Edward Robinson are vying for the seat that encompasses the Green Sea, Loris and North Myrtle Beach areas. Board member Chris Hardwick currently holds the seat after being elected in 2016, but is not running for reelection.

Edwards, a Republican, grew up in the Loris area and has worked more than 30 years as a real estate appraiser, broker and property manager. If elected, he said he would encourage people to vote for the local option sales tax, which is expected to be on the 2022 ballot and money collected would help address the county’s growth, pursue better pay for teachers and staff, and want to better recruit from local colleges.

Edwards said he has volunteered with the school system for more than 25 years, working as a mentor in the Green Sea, Loris and North Myrtle Beach areas.

“I think I bring a conservative perspective to the table,” he said, adding he is the spouse of an educator.

Edwards and his wife, Amy, have two daughters who both graduated from Loris High School.

Robinson, running as a Democrat, plans to address mental health, promote community engagement and identify growth areas, if elected.

Robinson supervises outpatient services at the South Carolina Department of Mental Health clinic in Conway. He and his wife, Deonca, have three children who graduated from North Myrtle Beach High. Robinson holds a bachelors degree in psychology from Francis Marion University and a masters in marriage and family counseling from Webster University.

"My background is in psychology, mental health," Robinson said. "I would work toward partnering with the schools to ensure every child has a psychosocial evaluation to determine the need for any counseling. I want to stop our kids from harming themselves, from taking their lives."

Janice Morreale, District 5, was defeated in the primary election by Republican Howard Barnard, who is unopposed.

Additional unopposed, incumbent candidates are David Cox of District 4, Shanda Allen of District 1 and John Poston of District 8.