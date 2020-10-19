Horry County‘s mask ordinance might need a super-majority to be renewed for November

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County’s mask ordinance could fall at the end of October as the upcoming attempt to renew it on Tuesday will likely take a supermajority of council to pass, according to several council members.

As the upcoming meeting agenda is currently written, council will consider an emergency ordinance that is required for the mask mandate to continue for an extended period of time.

State law requires emergency ordinances expire after 60 days, and enacting a emergency ordinance takes 75 percent of council present at the meeting support.

The emergency ordinance council is considering cites state law section 4-9-130 requiring a supermajority to pass an emergency ordinance.

Horry County’s Spokesperson Kelly Moore also pointed to that section of South Carolina law when asked to confirm if the vote would require a supermajority, but declined to answer the question directly.

Council effectively voted twice last month on continuing the mask mandate, with it surviving by the same 7-to-5 margins each time. Council Members Al Allen, Johnny Vaught, Paul Prince, Danny Hardee and Chairman Johnny Gardner voted against renewing the mandate in September.

On Sept. 1, renewing the mask ordinance was controversially placed onto a consent agenda, a list of ordinances and resolutions voted all as a group in an effort to save time. To remove an item from consent, a super-majority is also required.

Going into Tuesday’s meeting, council members critical of the mandate were blocked from removing it from the consent agenda by the 7-to-5 margin.

Unless council members change their mind from previous votes, 7 votes in support of the new emergency ordinance will not be enough to enact it.

If the mask ordinance isn’t renewed on Tuesday, the original ordinance will remain in effect in Unincorporated Horry County until the end of the month. After Tuesday, county council has no upcoming meetings until November, but hypothetically the council could hold a special meeting to reconsider ending the ordinance before the end of October.

Mandates will still be in effect in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Conway and many other area municipalities unless those individual councils also vote to end their mandates or let them expire.

Chairman Gardner could not be reached for comment to talk further about the upcoming meeting.

Council member Harold Worley, who represents North Myrtle Beach, intends to vote in favor of renewing the mask mandate. He personally wears his mask everywhere he goes, and believes it is helping the virus situation improve.

Since the mask mandate was put into place, Horry County saw a significant decrease in daily case counts, although trends are slowly starting to look worse.

Still, Worley isn’t sure there will be enough votes if a supermajority is required tomorrow.

Council Member Johnny Vaught said he also understands it to require a supermajority, and he believes the vote will fall along the same lines as last time.

Vaught voted against the ordinance last time and plans to do so again. He added he and Council Member Al Allen planned on introducing new information as to why the state of emergency and mask mandate is not needed.

Previously Allen and Vaught have been critical of the mandate, citing it is impossible to enforce and infringes on individuals ability to choose what is best for themselves.

Area hospitals are standing by a joint statement encouraging Horry County to keep wearing masks, according to information forwarded to the Post and Courier.

The joint statement was issued in July and urges the public to wear masks and social distance in an effort to keep more folks healthy and alive. Horry County Chairman Johnny Gardner was forwarded an email chain on Monday showing that area hospital leaders stood by the statement.

Brett Barr, CEO of Conway Medical Center, cited in one of those emails that was forwarded recent increases in cases as examples of why the mandate is still needed.

“Obviously, heading in the wrong direction and will soon become a skilled labor shortage issue if things don’t reverse,” he said.

Barr could not be reached for comment.