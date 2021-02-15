Horry County rivers enter flood stages after heavy rains hit the southeast

CONWAY — Sometimes it doesn’t take a hurricane. For the second year in a row, February rain storms have brought flooding to Horry County.

Sustained heavy rains across the southeast have sent Horry County’s rivers into flood stages again, threatening roads, property and safety in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Riverine flooding is when rains across an entire watershed push the rivers out of their banks slowly, requiring the river to drain into the ocean before exiting a flood stage. This differs from flash flooding that happens when intense, localized rain overwhelms stormwater infrastructure.

During the last several days, it has rained in the Waccamaw Lake area where the Waccamaw River begins and throughout North Carolina along the Pee Dee River Basin. The National Weather Service is expecting both of Horry County’s rivers to enter a flood stage soon.

Currently, the Waccamaw River sits at 11.64 feet in the minor flood stage as of 9 a.m. Feb. 15. By Feb. 17, however, it is expected to enter the moderate flood stage by exceeding 12 feet in depth where it will remain throughout the week.

The Little Pee Dee River currently sits at 9.78 feet in the minor flood stage at 9 a.m. Feb. 15. At this time, the river is expected to rise over the next several days, but is not predicted to enter the moderate flood stage. The river is predicted to reach 10.3 feet by Feb. 19 with the possibility of continuing to rise.

More rain is expected to fall on Feb. 15, as well later in the week on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flood stages typically see water beginning to reach roads and yards. Moderate flooding is when damage to property like sheds or garages could begin to happen. Restrictions on boating could be issued as river levels rise.

In February 2020, Horry County also saw a February flood in the middle of the month requiring some residents to evacuate low lying buildings as waters were rising. Typically flooding is associated with the fall hurricane season, but it’s becoming more of a regular occurrence during the winter and spring.

For both the Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers, the expected flood levels will make the top 100 crests for each river. The NWS will issue riverine flooding updates throughout the week as conditions change for better or worse.