Horry County projects that put new homes in floodplains closer to approval

HORRY COUNTY — Three proposed developments are one step closer to coming to fruition even as activists and neighbors fear plans that show dozens of homes could be built in floodplains.

The Horry County Planning Commission voted March 4 to approve three rezoning requests in the Conway and Myrtle Beach areas that cumulatively make up more than 400 acres that could be developed if Horry County Council approves the requests at an upcoming meeting.

Approvals include Lennar Carolina’s request to rezone about 300 acres where U.S. 501 and Highway 31 intersect in the Myrtle Beach area, with two additional requests from G3 Engineering of about 55 acres on Old Highway 90 in Conway and about 100 acres on Highway 905 in Conway.

Here's a closer look at the projects:

Request: U.S. 501 and Highway 31, Myrtle Beach area

Lennar requested a rezone from commercial forest agriculture and highway commercial to multi-residential 3, which allows for mixed residential development in urban areas of the county.

Horry County Rising, a not-for-profit organization working to help prevent tragedies from flooding, opposes Lennar’s request to rezone the area near U.S. 501 and Highway 31.

“At minimum the lots in the 100-year and 500-year flood zone should be taken out,” said April O’Leary, founder of Horry County Rising.

“HCR would support a project that provides similar density by constructing town homes or housing complexes respectively and the flood zone was left as open space or pervious parking," she said. "Our local laws are deficient and do not provide an adequate amount of protection to protect future catastrophic damages caused by flooding."

Neighbors to the proposed development expressed concerns about further flooding in the area, as well as with traffic patterns.

David Schwerd, Horry County planning director, said staff approved the project.

Staff, he said, does not normally increase density within flood area, but approves the request after receiving more accurate elevation data and assurance that developers would make drainage improvements to help with flooding for nearby residents.

Developers have proposed 241 single-family units and 63 town home units.

More than 140 of the 301.39 acres are considered wetlands, with 47.3 acres of other “aquatic resources,” according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The current plan proposes about 80 units within the 500-year floodplain and about 60 units within the 100-year floodplain. The property encompasses both the suburban and scenic and conversation future land use areas, according to the request, and “development in Scenic and Conservation areas should incorporate best management practices for protecting environmentally sensitive areas and avoiding natural hazards and addressing public safety issues.”

Request: Old Highway 90, Conway

The request for Old Highway 90 would take the land from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential.

Recently nearly 45 acres were rezoned for 69 lots, and now G3 Engineering has requested to rezone the remaining portion to allow for 144 additional lots.

Schwerd said there have been public requests to construct wetland buffers.

With 213 proposed lots, the tract has about 2.44 acres of wetlands and 52.41 acres of uplands. The property is surrounded by property zoned Commercial Forest Agriculture — allowing for agriculture, forestry, low-density residential, commercial, social cultural, recreational and religious uses — and is beside Carolina Pines RV Resort.

Amelia Woods, a resident in the area, said she was concerned about the growing intensity of traffic with more homes being built, adding when it floods it puts an extra burden on Highway 90, and builders are “doing everything they can” to continue building and building quickly.

Planning staff approved the project, Schwerd said.

“The land itself is more buildable, it’s actually better quality than the original phase,” he said.

Request: Highway 905, Conway

The Highway 905 request was from commercial forest agriculture to multi-residential 1, allowing for mixed residential development in rural areas of the county.

Developers have proposed 199 lots for single-family homes, with two lots located in a flood zone.

According to the rezoning request, flooding from Hurricane Florence went beyond the 100- and 500-year flood zone on a portion of this property.