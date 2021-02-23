You are the owner of this article.
Horry County police encounter venomous snake as flood waters rise in the area

A Cottonmouth water moccasin is seen trying to get into a Horry County Police Department River Patrol boat as waters rise throughout the area. Provided/HCPD

HORRY COUNTY — The Horry County Police Department River Patrol is warning local residents of dangerous snakes in the area as the waters rise throughout the county.

Showcasing a picture of a Cottonmouth water moccasin attempting to make its way into a River Patrol boat, the HCPD explained that “as floodwaters encroach on their usual hiding spots, it's not uncommon for wildlife of all kinds to seek higher ground. This means that areas you think you know well could hold entirely new hazards.”

The HCPD indicated that residents shouldn’t venture into floodwaters, while also leaving spotted wildlife alone, including not approaching, feeding or catching them.

HCPD continues to patrol flooded areas, looking for criminal activity, while also redirecting “irresponsible boaters.”

The Cottonmouth water moccasin is the world’s only semiaquatic viper, and the only venomous water snake in North America. It is one of 21 venomous snakes in the United States.

Reach Nick Masuda at 843-607-0912. Follow him on Twitter at @nickmasudaphoto. 

