Horry County lawyer charged with domestic violence, according to jail records

MYRTLE BEACH — Horry County lawyer Ralph Wilson Jr. was arrested Sunday night on a domestic violence charge — according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

Wilson was charged with domestic violence in the first degree, with online court records show that Wilson was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to warrants, Wilson allegedly hit the victim “in the back and face several times.” He also “poured water” and “placed a pillow” over the victim’s mouth and nose which “impeded her air flow.”

Warrants released said that Wilson threw the victim’s cell phone in the backyard, and the incident was in view of children.

In a statement to the Post and Courier Myrtle Beach, Wilson said the “allegations against him are completely false, fabricated by his wife and in response to a request from him to separate.”

Wilson was accepted to the South Carolina Bar in 2007 and later admitted as a member of the United States Supreme Court Bar in 2018.

A search with the South Carolina State Bar showed that he is currently in “good standing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.