Horry County launches tool that can help can help identify flood zones

HORRY COUNTY — Horry County has created a program, "Map Your Move," that allows residents to understand if they are moving into a flood zone.

Since 2015, Horry County has developed 500 homes in a Special Flood Hazard Area also known as a 100-year flood zone. And with more properties being approved to be built in flood zones, Horry County is attempting to aid its newest residents in identifying homes that are in a flood zone.

"Map Your Move" will allow people to look up properties by address; learning current flood zones, preliminary flood zones, road closures from Hurricanes Florence and Matthew, and more.

The program can be viewed at the following website: www.horrycounty.org/apps/mapyourmove.

"We heard feedback from folks ... that they were moving to the area they didn't have knowledge, or the tools that they thought they needed to make decisions or understand some of their risks," said Kelly Moore, a county spokesperson.

"And even now as we have begun the buyout process, we're hearing folks say that they moved to the area and they didn't know something would flood."

While a lot of the information on the program has been publicly available, Kelly described this site as a "one-stop shop" for potential residents to begin finding information on flooding and living in Horry.

Throughout the April 23 infrastructure and regulation Sub-Committee on Flooding meeting, where the program was presented, officials emphasized that this should not be the only tool potential residents use to understand moving into flood zones — but did say it is a good starting point.

The program breaks down some of the following potential hazards:

Proposed FEMA Flood Zones: These are the most current FEMA flood zones, though they have not been officially approved.

These are the most current FEMA flood zones, though they have not been officially approved. Current FEMA Flood Zones: These are the most recent approved FEMA flood zones, and have been approved by FEMA. They do not include data from Hurricane Florence.

These are the most recent approved FEMA flood zones, and have been approved by FEMA. They do not include data from Hurricane Florence. Florence Road Closures: This shows roads which were closed during Hurricane Florence. Florence was a category four hurricane that hit Horry County in 2018.

This shows roads which were closed during Hurricane Florence. Florence was a category four hurricane that hit Horry County in 2018. Matthew Road Closures: This shows roads which were closed during Hurricane Matthew. Matthew was a category five hurricane that hit Horry County in 2016.

This shows roads which were closed during Hurricane Matthew. Matthew was a category five hurricane that hit Horry County in 2016. Proposed Supplemental Flood Zones: These flood zones were created by Western Carolina University at the request of Horry County. They reflect flooding from Hurricane Florence which was the highest flood ever record in Horry County, and go further than FEMA's flood zones.

Along with the hazards, the program shows residents nearby districts and infrastructure resources within the county such as school districts, police precincts, fire rescue stations, county facilities, library locations, hospital locations, utility providers and waste center locations.

The program is still in beta-testing and is still being actively updated, according to the website. If users have suggestions on how to improve the application, the county is asking them to email them at mapyourmove@horrycounty.org.