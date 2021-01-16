Horry County growth continued through COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

HORRY COUNTY — The area is still on track to draw in 230,000 more people by 2040 and despite strains the COVID-19 pandemic put on the Horry County economy, growth in the area did not slow down in 2020.

Though Horry County saw a brief decline in issuing building permits during a few months in 2020, the overall number of permits issued were close to the number issued in 2019.

The number of permits issued increased nearly every month in 2020 compared to 2019, except during March, April and May, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Horry County mid-March.

June and July saw some of the highest numbers of the year for issued permits, which range from new construction permits for residential and commercial properties to remodels to demolition permits.

In 2019, the planning department issued more than 13,600 permits. Between January and November of 2020, the department issued more than 13,100.

Horry County Planning & Zoning Director David Schwerd said 75 percent of the growth is in unincorporated areas of Horry County, and the county expects 230,000 residents by 2040.

Believe it or not, despite the negative impacts the pandemic has brought to Horry County’s economy and job market, people still flocked to the area in 2020.

“COVID-19 increased the amount of baby boomers choosing to retire, unrest in larger metro areas and millennials reaching the age of purchasing a home,” he said, adding all factors have all led to increased demand in the home market for the Grand Strand.

Schwerd said the pandemic in 2020 provided “multiple impact demand drivers.”

“One is that many companies and employees have learned they can work remotely and don’t necessarily need to be tied to an office environment or the associated commute,” he said. “They can now work from anywhere that has reliable internet service.”

A second driver is that many of the restaurants, clubs, stores and services are closed or limited in the larger urban areas, he said, which removes one of the main drivers for people to live in large urban areas and cities.

“You combine reduced need to be close to work and reduced availability of services,” he said, adding the homeowner or renter must consider if it is still worth paying the higher ownership or rental costs, or would they rather relocate.

Growth, by the numbers

According to the Horry County planning department’s 2020 annual report, more than 54,500 multi-family and single-family units could be constructed, which is based on approved rezoning requests and residential subdivision plans.

In 2020, the county approved 2,208 single-family units, down from 2,262 in fiscal year 2019. About 388 multi-family units were approved last year, which include 184 senior living units and 148 townhomes.

Plans for major subdivisions have increased nearly 7 percent compared to 2019, according to the annual report.

“We’re looking at a lot of growth over the coming years,” Schwerd said during the annual report presentation, adding 230,000 new residents are expected by 2040. Areas continuing to grow include Carolina Forest, Conway, Burgess and Little River, he said.

Land use in Horry County

Planning for future growth in Horry County, the Imagine 2040 plan details the land use of all 1,140 square miles, or nearly 729,700 acres, that make up the county.

To put land use in unincorporated Horry County into perspective, about 13.5 percent is made up of single-family residences, while about 41 percent is vacant land and 21 percent is agriculture and forestland, according to Imagine 2040.

About 6.6 percent of the county, or nearly 48,300 acres, is municipal land.

Single-family residences make up about 13.5 percent of unincorporated Horry County. That’s about 74,430 football fields. Multi-family residences make up .45 percent and commercial properties make up .76 percent.

And golf courses make up about 1.2 percent of the county, which amounts to about 6,485 football fields.

Here are a few other factoids about land use in unincorporated Horry, according to Imagine 2040: